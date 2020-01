A man wanted in connection to a murder in east Texas is caught in Laredo.

According to the Victoria Texas Crime Stoppers page, Justin Lopez was sought by law enforcement in connection to the murder of Isaac Ybarra in Edna, TX on November 6th, 2019.

Deputies with the US Marshals Office arrested Lopez in Laredo, TX on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The arrest was made after authorities received an anonymous tip regarding Lopez’s location.