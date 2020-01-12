Man wanted for robbing fast food restaurant

Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed a fast-food eatery earlier this month.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 4th at around 8 p.m. when officers received a call about an armed robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant.

The victim stated that a man wearing a hoodie walked inside the establishment, approached the counter and demanded money from the cash register while displaying a weapon.

After taking the money, the man fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as a tall, and thin Hispanic male. They also say he had a nose and lip piercing.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts or his identity you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.