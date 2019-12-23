Man wanted for scamming thousands from local food bank

A man is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars from a local non-profit organization.

The District Attorney and Department of Public Safety need your help in locating 41-year-old Timothy Barnes Gardner.

The case goes all the way back to October of 2017 when Gardner contacted the South Texas Food Bank as the supposed CEO for "Integrity Marketing Associates." He claimed to contract professional athletes to make appearances for non-profit organizations.

During the scheme, Gardner was able to obtain $41,000 from the Food Bank.

Anyone else who's been a victim of these types of scams, or who has information on Gardner's whereabouts, can contact DPS at 728-2301.