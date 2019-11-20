Man wanted for sexual assault of a child caught at port of entry

A man wanted for sexual assault of a child charges is caught at a Laredo port of entry.

The arrest happened on Tuesday, November 19th at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge when Customs and Border Protection officers referred a male traveling from Mexico to secondary inspection.

After conducting a fingerprint check, officers discovered that the man was a Unites States Citizen identified as 26-year-old Ramiro Alvarado Jr.

According to the law enforcement database, Alvarado was wanted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child.

Alvarado was transported to the Webb County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

