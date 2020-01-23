Man wanted for sexual assault of a child caught by CBP

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child out of Dallas is caught at a Laredo port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested 66-year-old Gonzales Lopez after he attempted to enter through the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The arrest happened on Wednesday when officers at bridge two referred a Mexican Citizen to secondary inspection.

Using a biometric law enforcement database, officers confirmed that Lopez had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a young child out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Lopez was arrested and transported to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

