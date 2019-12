The Laredo Police Department is searching for a man believed to be tied to a string of burglaries around town.

Authorities say the man caught on surveillance video is believed to have burgled a building and a vehicle near the 700 block of South U.S Highway 83 on November 22nd.

If you can identify him you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.