Man wanted in connection to car theft

The Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.

The man is wanted for questioning regarding a theft of a white 2011 Chevy Silverado which was reported stolen on Wednesday, September 11th at the 100 block or North Point Drive.

If you have information that could assist detectives in their search, or know the identity of the subject, please contact the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS (8477).