Man who died in fatal multiple vehicle accident identfied

The man who died in the major vehicle accident yesterday has now been identified as 60-year-old Jesus Tapia Junior.

Fatal Crash on Loop 20

The accident happened early Wednesday morning along the northbound lane of Loop 20 near Lake Casa Blanca.

According to Laredo Police, an 18 wheeler that was heading southbound allegedly drove into the northbound lane and crashed into Tapia’s car and other oncoming traffic.

According to the City of Laredo, Co-Interim City Manager Rosario Cabello was involved in the accident is currently in stable condition.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the accident.