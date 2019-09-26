Man who kissed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest on live TV identified, charged

Updated: Thu 1:36 PM, Sep 26, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person who harassed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest live on-air Friday has been identified and charged.

Sara Rivest, a reporter at WAVE 3 in Louisville, Kentucy (Source: WAVE)

Eric Goodman, 42, was charged by the Jefferson County Attorney with harassment with physical contact, a misdemeanor.

Reporter Sara Rivest was reporting live from just outside the busy Bourbon & Beyond festival when someone she didn’t know pretended to smack her, then kissed her on the cheek.

She later posted video of the incident on Twitter, a post that got a lot of attention over the weekend, so WAVE 3 News decided to address it on air in a conversation with anchor Dawne Gee.

Goodman has written an apology letter to Sara that she will read Thursday on WAVE 3 News at 6.

Goodman has a court date on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

