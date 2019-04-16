Man wins big betting on Tiger

Apparently, Tiger Woods wasn't the only big winner on Sunday.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Adducci, a day trader from Wisconsin, also hit the jackpot.

He won about $1.2 million dollars for betting on Woods to win the 2019 Masters.

Adducci placed $85,000 on 14-to-1 odds.

He collected his winnings inLas Vegas on Monday and to make this story even more unbelievable this was the first sports bet Adducci ever placed.

Adducci says the money will help pay off his debts and buy some new garage doors.

