Man wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon caught by Border Patrol

A man on the run from the law and looking to get out of town is caught by local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when agents at the I-35 checkpoint were conduction routine immigration inspections on a group of commercial bus passengers.

When agents questioned the passenger, records revealed that he had an active warrant for aggravated assault form the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office took custody of the man and he was taken to the county jail.