Mandatory restrictions placed on City beginning midnight

It's day three of the official briefings media will be receiving from City and county officials.

Tuesday night, City Council unanimously agreed to impose mandatory restrictions for the community to follow in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Aside from that, the City of Laredo Health Department is addressing what they're seeing on their end.

Starting midnight, Thursday, March 19th there will be restrictions set on citizens of the City of Laredo and Webb County.

These new guidelines will be in place for the next two weeks.

In the sake of public health, officials have set up mandatory restrictions.

The guidelines answer a number of questions, like what establishments must close, what business are exempt, and where you can gather.

With this in mind, if the public does go to one of these permissible gathering places or let's say, the park, City of Laredo Manager Robert Eads says we still need to keep the CDC recommendations in mind.

"Mind you, the six-foot rule still applies so regardless of any of these facilities, regardless of these allowable gathering sites, we are recommending that you still remain six-feet from people at this time."

He mentions that the City will also be looking into their services and what needs to be modified.

"I'll give you one example for now. Our city annex where you start water accounts, where you pay bills for your utilities, permits... we're doing that over the phone at this moment. We're limiting access to two people at a time."

The meeting also provided an update from the City of Laredo Health Department director on COVID-19 cases in Laredo.

"We have 32 persons that we've tested," said Dr. Gonzalez. "Ten are negative and the one positive that everyone knows about."

The doctor also addressed the contact investigation underway with several people from Zaffirini Elementary School and Blas Castaneda Recreation Center.

"From the school we had already contacted and started the investigation for 158 students, 3 teachers and all the coaches, and so far there aren't any major health issues. We may wind up testing some. Right now we're still in the investigation but we've already touched base 158 students, 3 teachers and 3 coaches. On the recreation side we already contacted 7 students, 7 families and the students, and all of the City staff as well."

He says they're keeping in contact with nearly 500 faculty, staff and students at the school to check contact and symptoms.



These individuals will stay in quarantine until Monday, March 23rd.

Additional things mentioned in the meeting include:

- The fact that the coronavirus hotline is getting more staff added so people can have their medical, and even mandatory restriction, questions answered.

- Bridges are not closed.

- and there are no officials going door-to-door offering testing for COVID-19.