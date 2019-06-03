Man's Star Wars tattoo goes viral

A photo of a man's body art has gone viral after his wife posted it online.

Mich Ouellette, a Star Wars fan, decided to get a tattoo of his favorite character, Jar Jar Binks.

The character debuted in 1999's "The Phantom Menace" and was immediately despised almost universally by hardcore fans and casual movie-goers alike.

But Mich loves the character enough to get a two foot tall version of him permanently etched onto his back.

He says it doesn't take long for people's hatred of Jar Jar to help rekindle their love of the franchise.

Aside from his new mural of Jar Jar, Ouelette is a pretty balanced guy.

He's got a full tattoo sleeve of dark side imagery on one arm and the light side on the other.