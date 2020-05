As bowling alleys, bingo halls, bars open on Friday, it's a different story for local amusement centers known as "maquinitas."

According to the City of Laredo Attorney, maquinitas will not be allowed to open based on the governor's order.



It sates, "any components of the establishments or facilities that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed."

Maquinitas fall under that category.