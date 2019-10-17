March dedicated to those affected by domestic violence

A local campaign seeks to tackle an issue that unfortunately affects all communities: domestic violence.

The community and local representatives are striving to help victims walk away from abusive relationships.

For the second year, the “Be a Man and Stand Up” March was held in order to spread the word and further the cause of ending domestic violence. Some shared the importance the initiative has on their lives, and those around them.

"To me, the butterfly is something that she has gained her wings, and my grandson has gained his wings," said Mary Hernandez.

Surrounded by loved ones, Hernandez took part in remembering two very special people.

"I'm here for my daughter, Griselda, and my grandson, Dominic. It was, is, and will be forever part of us that left us real soon."

Although a difficult task, Hernandez gathered all her strength and made it a priority to be the voice for those fighting domestic violence.

"’Cause I don't want nobody to go through this, what we've been through, it's too much and it's still going to keep on going."

Judge Tano Tijerina, who was behind the initiative of the march, says it's something that helps unify the community against the abuse.

"For the victims out there that are dealing with domestic violence, it’s very important. It's just a way to say enough is enough, and we need to stop."

Survivors, like Ashley Gastineau, has experienced what nobody should.

"I asked myself, what did I do to get this treatment? Is it even worth living at this moment? That moment I closed my eyes, and I prayed to god to give me strength to overcome this."

Now, she spreads the message of awareness.

"Follow your gut feeling. If you know that what he or she said is not right, don't be afraid to speak up. Tell someone, talk about it."

Those who participated in the march know what it means to care for one another.

"This wasn't love, love isn't about hurting the other person. Love isn't about reassuring who is more powerful, or who is right or wrong. Love isn't abuse."

Hernandez adds, one should take action on the very first sign of any harm.

"We need to put a stop to it… and there's always help. There's always help."

Hernandez and her family mentioned they are thankful to all law enforcement agencies in Webb County and the City of Laredo that have stood with them during their difficult time, as well as the District Attorney's Office.

Representatives of organizations like "No more", and "Casa Misericordia," were also present to show their support during the march.