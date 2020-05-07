Mariachi and cemetery visit regulations for Mother's Day

With Mother's Day just around the corner, many have begun planning the big day of celebration.



However, there are some restrictions you'll need to follow that have to do with the traditional mariachi "serenatas" and cemetery visits.



For example, "serenatas" cannot take place between curfew hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Mariachis are not allowed inside homes and members of the mariachi band who are not singing will need to cover their nose and mouth.



Now at the cemeteries, there will be time restrictions in place on how long visits can take.

"We respectfully honor the tradition of visiting one's mom on Mother's Day," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "We ask you to take safety in mind, wear your mask. Limit your visits, the cemetery will be asking people to limit their visitations no more than 30 minutes."

Police are reminding the public that they will be out patrolling keeping a watchful eye of the days festivities.