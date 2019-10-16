Marine Corps collecting toys for tots

The holidays may be months away but a local organization is looking to make Christmas brighter for children in need.

The Marine Toys for Tots program has launched its toy donation campaign to provide gifts for less fortunate children.

Every year the Marine Corps gets together with local school districts and community leaders to collect toys to put a smile on kids’ faces on Christmas morning.

Not only does the program donate toys to students, but they also set up various drop off locations around town where residents can anonymously donate a present.

This time around the program is getting the county involved to set up donation sites at various community centers.

Their goal is to provide gifts to over a thousand students.

The campaign kicked off on October 4th and runs until December 3rd.

If you are looking to get involved you can drop off a present at any drop off location around town.