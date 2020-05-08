Mark Wahlberg delivers meals to healthcare workers

In honor of Nurses Appreciation Week, actor Mark Wahlberg is sending some "Good Vibrations" to healthcare workers in Los Angeles.

The actor and mayor Eric Garcetti delivered hundreds of meals to the staff of the city's children's hospital.

Wednesday was National Nurses' Day, which also marked the beginning of National Nurses Week.

Wahlberg said he has a lot of respect for what nurses do.

He says his appreciation for law enforcement, first responders, and firefighters is just astronomical.

Other first responders in Los Angeles are also saluting the nurses who are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.