Market Tennis Courts closed for maintenance

The City of Laredo Parks & Recreation Department is advising Tennis players that the Market Tennis Courts will be closed for maintenance.

City parks Director JJ Gomez says they will be resurfacing all of the courts and that they will be closed until February 29th.

Gomez would like to remind tennis lovers that there are additional tennis courts available for use throughout the city.

For more information on available tennis or racquetball courts please call our Parks & Recreation office at 956-729-4600.

