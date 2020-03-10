Market taking place at Golondrina Food Park

With the spring season officially underway in the Gateway City, a local food park wants you to enjoy the beautiful temperatures during its upcoming market.

Several local vendors will set up shop at the food park located at North Central Park this weekend, to provide some freshly made goods to residents living in the area.

Some of the businesses who will be taking part in this event will be Dosis Coffee, Nerapy, and La Gorra Azul.

From coffee and beans to honey and greens, the market will have a little something for all to enjoy.

The event will take place this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Golondrina Food Park located near 2445 San Isidro Parkway.