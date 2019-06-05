Marky Mark celebrates 48th birthday

He began his career at the age of 18 in 1990 under the name 'Marky Mark' and was accompanied by a group simply known as the Funky Bunch.

Thirty years later, the former underwear model for Calvin Klein is now a very successful actor and tv/film producer.

The younger brother of former New Kids on the Block band member, Donnie Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg started out as a rapper and released one successful album called "Music for the People" and enjoyed one memorable hit, 'Good Vibrations' which we are listening to now.

After failing to repeat this achievement, he began acting and earned praise for his role in the film, 'Boogie Nights.'

Since then, he's starred in multiple blockbuster films such as Ted, The Lovely Bones, The Other Guys, and Transformers.

His greatest acclaim came in 2006 when he earned an Academy Award nomination for the film, "The Departed.'

He has been the executive producer for four HBO series: Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, How to make it in America and Ballers.

In 2010, he was nominated for a second Oscar, as a producer for the movie, "The Fighter."

On top of all that, he is the co-owner of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain and co-stars in the reality tv series about it.

Today Wahlberg turns 48.

