Married couple sentenced to prison for smuggling cocaine into the U.S.

A married couple from Monterrey, Mexico will spend several decades in prison for smuggling nearly a million dollars’ worth narcotics into the country.

Both Mario Ramirez-Gomez, 49, and his wife, Maria Gonzalez-Esparza, 42 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine on October 1st.

The incident unfolded on August 3rd when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge detected several anomalies inside the vehicle they were traveling in.

When officers searched the car, they found 30 bundles of cocaine hidden in secret compartments within the vehicle’s seats.

The cocaine weighed a total of 30 kilograms and had a street value of roughly $960,000.

The couple was traveling with two children who were riding in the car during the smuggling attempt.

Ramirez-Gomez and Gonzalez-Esparza both have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

During the hearing, the court heard that the couple agreed to sell drugs because they were in debt and had lost both of their jobs.