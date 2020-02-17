Married couples celebrate love and longevity during special mass

A local place of worship celebrated love and longevity during a special mass over the weekend.

Couples who married through the church were honored.

Some in attendance were celebrating 25 years and even 50 years of marriage.

One couple topped them all with 62 years together.

It’s an annual mass that has taken place for the past 15 years which takes place right after Valentine’s Day.

More than 75 couples were honored by the Bishop James Tamayo leading the mass.

Bishop Tamayo says it’s a beautiful occasion because we often don’t recognize that love should be a sacrifice, and a commitment; love is eternal and never-ending.

Many couples say they feel truly blessed to remain their loved ones.