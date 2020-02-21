Martha Washington Colonial Pageant & Ball taking place tonight!

The community is cordially invited to a celebration of Martha Washington.

The Society of Martha Washington will host its colonial Pageant & ball this evening.

The event is just one of the most well-known social events in south Texas.

President George Washington and his gracious wife will serve as the central figures for the event.

The first lady and president will be played by Julia Elizabeth Jones Rubio and Jose Rubio Jr.

Donning some of the most spectacular dresses in the world and lavishly bejeweled, the lucky young ladies and their escorts participate in an elaborate presentation that is both historical and awe-inspiring.

The pageant will take place at the Sames Auto Arena and the ball will start after the pageant.

Tickets are between $160 to $200 per person.