Martin High School Automotive Program receives generous donation

Kids at a local high school will be able to get hands on experience thanks to a local business.

A donation by Paul Young of Laredo will give Martin High School students the opportunity to further extend their auto mechanics education-- after a V8 engine was donated to the automotive program.

The program coordinator says this will be a big help for all students who are looking to enter the job force, or for those who simply want to learn more about engines.

Martin High School Teacher Jesus Quijano says the purpose of the course is to have students job-ready.

Quijano says they appreciate everything that has been done for the program.

Students have already been able to work with the engine as of this weekend.