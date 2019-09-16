Martin High School band performs for Mexican Consulate

Lots of people are screaming their lungs out today, but it’s all part of the festivities leading up to Dieciséis de Septiembre, also known as Mexico’s Independence Day.

The Martin High School Mariachi Band performed for the Mexican Consulate to celebrate the occasion.

The mariachi bank is under the direction of Martin Guadian who says his kids begin training in the sixth grade over at Christen Middle school.

Local student Gladys Reyes says she joined mariachi to make her mother proud.

Along with playing at special events, the group also competes during competitions.