Martin High School student wins brand new car

One lucky student walked out of his graduation with a diploma in one hand and the keys to a brand new car in the other.

Angel Rodriguez from Martin High School was the grand prize winner of the 'Sames Drive 4 Your Education' Program.

Rodriguez sported his new 2019 Ford Fiesta as soon as graduation was over.

Students who have perfect attendance are eligible for a chance to win the car.

The goal of the program is to give students an incentive to go to school every day.

One lucky UISD student will also be able to win a car as part of the Kia in the Classroom program.

The giveaway will take place right before Alexander’s graduation.