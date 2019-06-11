Marvel fans can stay in Tony Stark's cabin as seen in Avengers:Endgame

If you have ever wanted to live like Iron Man, a setting from the last Avenger’s movie is available on Air BnB.

The cabin where Tony Stark settles down with Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame can be rented for about $335 per night.

The cabin is located in Georgia about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta.

The three bedroom, four bathroom cabin is part of bouckaert farm.

The sprawling property is owned by a Belgian carpet manufacturer who is also an avid equestrian and competed in the Olympics.

It is known mostly for hosting events related to horse riding.

But the cabin is remote enough to where you can pretend Thanos' snap was never reversed.

