It's the movie event marvel fans have been waiting for.

Avengers: Endgame has officially hit theaters.

The Alamo Drafthouse got into the spirit on Thursday night as fans flocked straight to their screenings.

It was a cinematic experience of ten years and more than 20 films in the making.

Endgame has already broken several records including a massive 170-million dollar international haul in less than 24 hours.