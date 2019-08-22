Mary Help hosting concert and donation drive

A local catholic school is looking to lend a helping hand to migrants that find their way at our border.

With the influx of migrants in the headlines, Mary Help of Christians School has decided to put its best foot forward and hold a donation drive to help those in need.

This Friday, the school will be hosting a Back to School Mass and concert to help migrants in need.

Organizers are asking the public to donate gently used towels, jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and toiletries.

The event will take place Friday, August 23rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say that when helping others in need, it is really Christ we are helping.