Mary Help awards 8th graders of the month

Wednesday morning, some 8th graders at Mary Help of Christians had something to celebrate after being awarded 8th graders of the month.

This honor is given to those students who achieve academic success, show an outstanding performance in their extra-curricular activities, and who go above and beyond for their community.

Several local officials from various departments were on hand to congratulate October’s top students.

The 8th grader of the month is hosted by KGNS, the Laredo Police Department, and friends of the family.