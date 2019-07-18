Mary Poppins flies to Laredo Theater Guild International

A local theatre is inviting the community to its next production that is sure to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

The Laredo Theater Guild International will be hosting its own version of the hit Broadway musical and Disney movie, Mary Poppins.

The play is about a magical nanny in London and her quest to help two neglected children become closer to their father.

The production will feature an ensemble cast with various local actors.

The first showing will be on Thursday, July 18th at 7:30 p.m. and there will be others on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Sunday presentation will start at 3 p.m.

If you don’t get a chance to catch the show this weekend, you can also watch it next weekend.

Tickets are only $25 to the general public or $20 for students and seniors.

For more information, you can call 956-319-8610.