Master of disguise caught trying to escape prison

Authorities in Brazil say they foiled an escape attempt by a drug trafficker who was apparently a master of disguise.

Officials released video of what happened after guards got suspicious of someone dressed as a woman leaving a jail Saturday.

The person who looked like a female removed the wig, the glasses and clothes.

Eventually, authorities were able to pull of the mask and found out it was Clauvino da Silva, a member of the Red Command which is one of the main criminal organizations in Rio De Janeiro.

Prison officials say Da Silva was wearing clothes apparently belonging to his daughter.

Da Silva was sent to a maximum-security unit.

Investigators are now looking at members of his family to see if they took part in the attempted escape.