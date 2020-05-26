Matias De Llano Elementary holds parade for fifth graders

Although schools almost out for the summer, it was an emotional moment as some students got the chance to say goodbye.

Several fifth-grade students over at Matias De Llano Elementary had their parents drive by the parking lot for a fifth-grade parade.

This allowed the students to do what many have been unable to do and say a proper farewell to their teachers.

It was a special moment for many since these fifth graders will be attending middle school next year.

Aside from the memories and well wishes, staff at Matias gave each student a goodie bag to take home.