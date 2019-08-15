Max Mandel Golf Course unveils new golf carts

Golfers looking to play 18 holes at our local golf course will have a new set of wheels to get around in.

On Thursday morning, the City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Department unveiled the new golf carts that will be used at the Max Mandel Municipal Golf Course.

Golfers will have a chance to tee off and ride around in three new types of carts.

Each model has unique amenities that will improve the experience of local golfers.

These carts will not just be used for local golfers, tourists and those planning special events will also be able to use the carts if necessary.

The Max Mandel Municipal Golf Course is located at 27700 FM 1472 Mines Road.