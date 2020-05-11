90F Warmth is Back

Warm humid air has expanded northward across Texas. Weak ripples/waves in the upper level wind flow is producing rising air as they track eastward from northern Mexico toward Texas. This may be sufficient for a scattered shower or thundershower to survive a trip from the high terrain of Mexico to the river late tonight and late Tuesday night. Any showers that reach the river will be scattered, most of the area will remain dry. I will watch the radars just in case. Temperatures will be typical of May during the 7 day period.

I'm expecting partly cloudy through Wednesday. A slight chance of a shower or thundershower late tonight and Tuesday night. Highs in the low to mid 90's Tuesday and Wednesday, lows in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday through Monday, high in the mid 90's.