Mayor Saenz addresses freedom protest

Mayor Pete Saenz weighed in on Wednesday's protest outside of City Hall.

He says he welcomes these types of events and understands why people would be frustrated.



He adds the focus should be on the state house and federal government since the City of Laredo based their orders on guidance from them.

"I've heard these expressions of these inherent rights that we all cherish and have close to our hearts... life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I need to remind people in the scale of rights and priorities, what is first? Life, and that means public health, without life you can't enjoy your liberties and without liberties you can't enjoy the pursuit of happiness, so there's a scheme of things as to how these rights come about."

Mayor Saenz says the City is doing the best they can to ensure public health and people's rights.

The City's order, which includes the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect through the end of the month.



Starting next Monday, gyms will be allowed to open under strict guidelines.