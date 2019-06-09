Mayor Saenz attends Mayor summit in Mexico

Mayors from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico gathered for a first of its kind summit over the weekend.

Dozens of mayors gathered to talk about the current situations they're facing in their cities during the North American Mayor Summit.

Mayor Pete Saenz spoke about the tariffs that had been threatened, the immigration crisis and the importance of import and export to the local economy.

The goal of the summit is to establish relationships and share ideas among the leaders.

The summit ended on Saturday.

