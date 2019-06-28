Mayor welcomes Supreme Court's decision to exclude citizenship question

The latest Supreme Court decision is a sigh of relief for some of our city leaders.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz

Earlier this month, City Council member Nelly Vielma opposed the citizenship question and brought it before the council.

Some feared the question would deter residents from participating in the 2020 census but on Thursday, Mayor Pete Saenz welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.

With only a few days away from the printing of the surveys, he believes the decision will stand.

Mayor Saenz says he believes the Supreme Court has spoken and thinks the question will not appear on the census.

City and county officials have planned to meet to debut the latest marketing campaign on how they will reach out to every city and county resident to take part in the survey.