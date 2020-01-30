Mayor Saenz shares his White House visit

For the first time in over 20 years, the U.S. has a new trade deal.

The president signed the deal at the White House, joined by about 400 guests, one of which was the City of Laredo mayor.

We caught up with Mayor Pete Saenz after his visit to the nation's capital and has more on whether or not he was able to speak with the president privately after the signing.

During Mayor Saenz's visit to our nation's capital, he says he was able to meet with the Mexican ambassador to the U.S. Martha Barcena and other officials.

However, with a sea of people attending the new USMCA signing, Saenz was not able to speak with President Trump.

"We are finally ending the NAFTA nightmare and signing into law the brand new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. Very special."

Despite President Trump calling the previous trade deal a "nightmare," Mayor Saenz says NAFTA put Laredo on the map.

The mayor says Laredo is now a great import and international trade city and wants to continue it's success with the new USMCA deal.

While Mayor Saenz was not able to speak with President Trump privately to thank him for signing the new trade agreement, he does hope the United States' relationship with Mexico will improve as a result of the new deal.

"Of course we are grateful to President Trump, but also the fact that he does recognize that Mexico is an integral part of what benefits not only the nation but our state and of course the border area, Laredo in particular as well. You know the close relationship with Mexico needs to be garnered and preserved and protected."

Mayor Saenz says trade agreements are vital for the City of Laredo, which means a better future and prosperity for the community.

The next step for the USMCA to be official is for the agreement to be signed in Canada within the next few weeks.

The trade agreement is projected to raise gross domestic product by nearly $70 billion and create upwards of 200,000 American jobs.