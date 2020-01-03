Mayor Saenz assures that violence is being monitored

Laredo's top city leaders assure residents they are keeping a close eye on the violence in Nuevo Laredo.

Mayor Pete Saenz says it is a concern and that local PD and other federal agencies are monitoring the situation.

Saenz said extra DPS units have been sent specifically to assist law enforcement along the border.

He also received a call from Texas Governor Greg Abbot.

"He's offering whatever assistance we may need in the event that it is required," said Mayor Saenz. "There's 15 units or 15 officials that have been deployed in the past and are here working the Laredo border area."

Saenz went on to say that none of the criminal activity has crossed over into Laredo.