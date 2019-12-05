Mayor Saenz discusses details regarding four-block project

Earlier this week, the city spoke about the possibility of opening up a shopping center that would be located at the first four block of I-35.

Although the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is already located downtown, the city is looking to move forward with the project; however, they will not be the ones footing the bill.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, a plan to bring a brand new shopping center complete with a food hall, movie theater, and a hotel was presented to council members; however, many are wondering why there is a need for an additional shopping center.

An out of town architect is bringing the idea forward to have a four-commercial building project located right at the first four blocks of I-35.

When we posted the story to our social media page, many viewers were curious about why the city would place an additional shopping center if the outlets already exist.

We reached out to Mayor Pete Saenz about the project and although it's still in the early stages, Saenz says the city wouldn’t be the one’s paying for it.

The mayor says "They came to us and this is the private sector, Mexican private money, Cantalas wanting to invest in the border area, Laredo was chosen as I guess one of the premiere sites obviously they are interested in the four-block area and they are basically saying that they feel more comfortable at this point to bring money from Mexico into the border area."

One of the four facilities would also house the office of the Mexican consulate.

The architect, Bernardo Pozas mentioned during Monday's meeting that the shopping center would help motivate travelers to make a pit stop in the Gateway City instead of just heading north as they currently do.

As for now, the initial design could take up to a year to complete and it could take an additional three years before we can see construction finish.

Mayor Saenz says a study was made in Laredo and concluded the area could withstand another shopping center.