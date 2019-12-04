Mayor Saenz on board with DHS campus

The possibility of a Department of Homeland Security Campus is a project that has been in the works for some time but it could start gaining some traction.

On Tuesday, Congressman Cuellar stated that he has been working with DHS officials in Washington to provide a campus in the Gateway City.

The facility would house several different agencies under the Department of Homeland Security’s umbrella.

It’s a project that has been two years in the making.

According to Congressman Cuellar, the first step is to build a larger hangar at the Laredo airport to allow Air Marine and Homeland Security additional space.

The next step would be getting the city or the private sector on board with the project.

We reached out to Mayor Pete Saenz about the project and he says the city is very much on board; however, they must discuss with DHS officials if the project will be feasible.

The Mayor says once they conduct a feasibility study then they can evaluate their options and then the council will decide whether the city should undertake the financing part of it or possibly the federal government.

Saenz says there is currently a design and plan in place for the project.

He is expected to head to Washington D.C. on December 9th to continue discussions on the possible 20 to 40-acre campus.

Saenz says once he returns from Washington, he can then discuss with City Council about the proposed DHS campus which is expected to cost roughly 45 million dollars.