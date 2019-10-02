Mayor Saenz speaks on border issues during Texas Tribune Festival

The Mayor is speaking out about what was discussed during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin over the weekend.

Last Friday, Mayor Pete Saenz took part in a panel entitled “Both Sides Now” along with three other experts where they discussed the economy, immigration, and other issues pertaining to border cities.

The mayor touted Laredo’s role as the largest inland port in the United States with over $235 billion value in trade annually. Since Mexico is the largest trading partner with the U.S., Laredo handles 40 percent of all U.S. trade with Mexico.

When discussing the topic of immigration, Mayor Saenz mentioned that immigration has a net positive effect on the economy; however, our leaders must work towards comprehensive and fair immigration reform.

The mayor also spoke about President Trump’s border wall saying that the city has officially opposed the physical wall but is open to a virtual or bulkhead wall as a type of riverwalk built for public use equipped with border technology.

Mayor Saenz also provided an update on the tent facility in downtown Laredo saying that the program appears to be working to deter migrants, according to the latest numbers from Border Patrol.

The Mayor says, “It was a pleasure to discuss so many important border topics with key experts in policy, journalism, and academia during the Texas Tribune Festival.”

Saenz went on to say that he was grateful to have been able to represent Laredo and showcase its powerful standing not only to Texas but globally.