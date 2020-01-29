Mayor Saenz speaks out about new USMCA Trade Agreement

President Donald Trump signed the new U.S.-Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement after holding a ceremony to signify the historic event.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz

Laredo even had representation as our city's mayor and business officials attended the signing.

Several prominent political figures were invited to see the signing of this historic document; among those was Mayor Pete Saenz as well as other public and business officials from our area.

On Wednesday morning President Trump signed the new US-M-CA officially replacing what President Trump called “Nightmare NAFTA”.

Trump touted the victory as he says the deal will benefit farmers, ranchers, those who work in energy and American workers in general.

We caught up with Mayor Pete Saenz before he flew to Washington D.C. and despite what President Trump says about NAFTA, Mayor Saenz says Laredo has benefited from the previous trade agreement and is hopeful to benefit from the new trade deal as well.

Saenz says, "Where we are now is basically a result of the trade agreement so I foresee good things with this USMCA, so we'll just see what that brings but I am very hopeful that there is going to be growth and prosperity for all to enjoy."

This is the first time the United States has had a new trade agreement in over 20 years.

Mayor Saenz says he had hopes to speak with the president privately after the ceremony but right now it's unclear if he was able to do so.

International Bank of Commerce CEO Dennis Nixon and Executive Vice President Gerry Schwebel were also in attendance for the trade agreement signing.