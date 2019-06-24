Mayor Saenz speaks with government officials about border trade

Mayor Pete Saenz and other Texas border mayors spoke with Washington D.C. officials in support of the U.S.-Mexico and Canada Agreement.

The Texas Border Coalition Delegation discussed different issues such as Customs and Border Protection staffing at the ports of entry, trade numbers and items in the trade deal that still need to be negotiated to benefit the U.S. and Texas economies.

Back in June, Mexico was the first of three North American trading partners to ratify the agreement.

Laredo is the number one port in the United States in terms of trade volume.