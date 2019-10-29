Mayor Saenz takes part in Border Trade Alliance conference

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz recently took part in a Border Trade Alliance Conference in Mexico.

The event took place on October 11th at the Hyatt Regency Polanco in Mexico City.

Saenz along with other dignitaries discussed several topics including cross-border trade, security and the diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico.

Also in attendance at the event was Congressman Henry Cuellar, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez as well as other high level officials from both U.S. and Mexico.

Mayor Saenz is currently a member of BTA’s Board of Directors.