Mayor Saenz takes part in Mexico-U.S. Sister Cities Mayors’ Summit

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz took part in the U.S. Sister Cities Mayors’ Summit in El Paso last week where he discussed several border issues including international trade and the global economy.

The summit is a bi-national conference held in both El Paso Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and is designed to strengthen sister city relationships.

During the summit Mayor Saenz and Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuellar participated in a panel moderated by Leroy Allala, president and CEO of Sister Cities International.

The panel discussed how border cities like Laredo and Nuevo Laredo work together when it comes to trade and economic development.

The U.S. Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Al Zapata says they will highlight Laredo and Nuevo Laredo in Washington on May 21st during the U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce Conference.