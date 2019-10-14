Mayor Saenz to proclaim White Cane Awareness day

A walk will be held at City Hall in honor of White Cane Awareness day, which is a national observance of the blind members of our community.

Mayor Pete Saenz will issue a proclamation for White Cane Awareness Day in Laredo during a press conference on Tuesday, October 15 at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall in the first floor lobby.

The proclamation will be followed by a walk from City Hall to Jarvis Plaza for the White Cane Awareness Fair that will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The fair is sponsored by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, along with the City of Laredo, the National Federation for the Blind –Texas Chapter, and Lions Club International.