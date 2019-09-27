Mayor of Laredo takes part in Texas Tribune Festival

A panel in which several border cities come together to discuss similar and different topics they share has Laredo representation on it.

Mayor Pete Saenz is currently in Austin for a Texas Tribune Festival taking part in their "Bi-National Cities" panel.

Laredo will be among other border communities such as San Diego and El Paso to cover subjects like immigration, U.S.-Mexico commerce, and transportation.

Mayor Saenz says, "It's a series of speakers and panelists that will be talking about different topics.”

Saenz says their panel involved border issues regarding policies with Washington and or Mexico.

This is the second time the City of Laredo is invited to the two-day event.